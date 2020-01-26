piers-morgan-brands-hugh-grant-‘disgusting’-for-saying-‘britain’s-finished’

Piers Morgan has reignited his feud with Hugh Grant after the actor said in an interview that Britain is finished.

Notting Hill star Hugh was asked how he felt following the recent general election which saw Boris Johnson return to power and about Brexit, and he didn’t hold back his feelings.

‘It’s a catastrophe,’ he said in a conversation with AP Entertainment. ‘The country’s finished.’

Hugh’s words enraged Piers who then took to social media to express his anger over the comments.

‘Hugh Grant is so disgusting,’ tweeted the controversial Good Morning Britain presenter.

‘How dare he say Britain is “finished”? The only thing that’s “finished” is this stuck-up arrogant twerp’s credibility as any kind of political expert.’

This isn’t the first time that Piers has clashed with Hugh in recent months.

Back in December after the general election result, Piers suggested that Hugh ‘sticks to acting’ and watching Love Actually reruns.

The television host made sure to point out that Hugh had campaigned for the Labour Party and Liberal Democrats ahead of the election, which resulted in a major victory for the Conservative Party – and a record-breaking loss for Labour.

‘Hugh campaigned for four different Labour and Lib Dem candidates… and all four lost. It’s a certain type of magic where 100% loss record, fool saint Hugh who believed he had to step in to save the country. It was all going to be a total disaster,’ he began.

Doing a mocking impression of Hugh, the presenter continued: ‘He personally got involved to, as he put it, “In my own little way, I’m just coming to save you stupid people from yourselves.” Yeah, well those stupid people went, why don’t you go and swing one son, we’re actually going to kick out everyone you support and they all lost their seats.’

He added: ‘So well done Hugh, really magical performance. Maybe next time just stick to the acting, stick to the Love Actually reruns. They air this time of year. We can all watch it quite like you. Just don’t talk about something you know nothing about.’





