piers-morgan-brands-holly-willoughby-‘fake’-in-savage-good-morning-britain-take-down

Piers Morgan has urged Good Morning Britain viewers ‘not to be fooled’ by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

The controversial presenter took aim at the 38-year-old host after he discovered that his ITV breakfast programme was up against hers at this year’s National Television Awards.

Both Good Morning Britain and This Morning have been nominated for the best daytime, and the latter show has taken the gong home nine times in a row.

Infuriated by the news, Piers insisted: ‘I’m not going this year, it’s a total waste of time. It’s actually got very boring.’

He continued: ‘Holly always goes, “Oh! Me again?!” Then she leans in and goes, “Take that you little….”

‘Do not be ever deterred by the Holly Willoughby fake halo.’

As well as This Morning earning a nomination, Holly has been listed for the best presenter category alongside her co-star Phillip Schofield, Bradley Walsh, Ant and Dec and Graham Norton.

Piers enthused that he’d love to see The Chase’s Bradley take the accolade this time around.

‘Don’t you think Bradley Walsh would be a great winner?’ he asked.

Ruling out his attendance of the ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday 28 January at The O2 London, Piers described the event as ‘the worst, grotesque groundhog day’ and admitted the Good Morning Britain team won’t win.

Don’t give up before it’s even begun, Piers!

This year’s NTAs will see Chernobyl battling it out against Gentleman Jack, Cleaning Up, A Confession and The Capture for best new drama.

Elsewhere, Love Island is competing for best challenge show with MasterChef, The Apprentice, The Circle and The Great British Bake Off.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





