piers-morgan-blames-vegans-for-‘bees-getting-killed’-just-so-they-can-have-their-avocados-and-almonds-flown-on-jets

Piers Morgan has launched another rant about vegans and vegetarians, only this time he is blaming them for all the billions of bees getting killed every year just so they can enjoy their avocados and almonds.

The Good Morning Britain host claimed that vegans and vegetarians ‘don’t care about the little guys’ and that billions of bees are killed every year just so they can have their avocados and almonds flown on jets’.

‘The billions of bees that get killed every year, the billions of insects that get killed in the pollination process, and they don’t care,’ he raged to co-host Susanna Reid.

‘And they don’t care about the oysters and they don’t care about the scallops, they don’t care about any of those little guys.’

He continued: ‘They only care about the big animals but these little guys they are animals too. All insects are animals. A bee, billions of those little things are killed every year so that these vegans and vegetarians can have their avocados and almonds flown on jets’.

Piers’ rant follows after he had a go a bakery chain, Greggs, for their new vegan steak bake.

‘It’s not a steak,’ Piers raged on his first day back on GMB.

‘If you Google steak, a steak is a cut of meat or fish, it’s not vegan or vegetarian.’

Pointing at a picture of beef steak, Piers pointed: ‘That is a steak, this is not. This is actually meat and they should not be using meat terminology to sell non-meat products.’

He continued: ‘It’s a total con, you lot are all falling for it. There were queues around the block at some Greggs in Newcastle, probably all people who’d been paid to be there.

‘You’re all falling for it. Salt-laden… garbage. There’s nothing virtuous about the Greggs steak bake.’

But putting him back in his place, Charlotte quipped: ‘Well it saves cows, doesn’t it.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





