Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid slate Love Island star Ched Uzor's terrible flirting skills

Piers Morgan mocked Love Island’s Ched Uzor with an unsparing impression of the contestant’s attempt to chat up Jess Gale.

Ched, 25, was trying to court Jess, 25, this week, but struggled to articulate his feelings when Jess asked, “What was your first impression of me?”

Ched stumbled over his words, saying: “Do you know what, like, you know when you fir- like, you, like, you’re like, oh, she’s like, d’you know, like, a blonde girl, d’you know what I mean, like,” to which Jess replied: “Well observed”.

Morgan reenacted the moment for viewers on Good Morning Britain this morning, mimicking Ched’s repeated use of “like” and saying: “This is Ched revealing his undying love to Jess in the only language she can understand.

“Even though they speak this completely idiotic language, she knew exactly what he meant,” he said. ”I call them brain-dead zombies for a reason.”

Despite his mockery, Morgan says he has “respect” for Love Island stars and that many of them “love” him.

“Even though they are brain-dead zombies, I respect them. Some of my best friends are zombies.”

Jess joined Love Island with her twin sister Eve, who was sent home from the villa in the first week, while Ched is one of the new Casa Amor arrivals.