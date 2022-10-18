Pierre Niney and Natasha Andrews: The discreet lovers have fun with their 2 daughters, real princesses

A few weeks after a sunny parenthesis at the beach, the family founded by Pierre Niney and Natasha Andrews treated themselves to another trip to a magical setting: that of Disneyland Paris! Privileged guests since the amusement park seemed to have been privatized given the few people in the rides, the actor and the photographer were able to enjoy the enchanted sensations offered by the place with their daughters Lola, 5, and Billie, 3 year. The beautiful Australian wrote in the caption and in her mother tongue: “Alone at Disneyland Paris, that was just wow” (Alone at Disneyland Paris, it was just Wow).

An excursion that allowed them to dress up as princesses – for children – and not have to queue, which obviously delighted the Caesarized actor to face the ghosts of the haunted house. Accomplices in love since 2008, they were able to spend a beautiful family moment, before returning to their sweet home in the countryside. Indeed, in the magazine PsychologiesPierre Niney had explained that he had settled in the countryside: “I live in a place with no one around me, I have unlimited time, until exhaustion, to read books, watch movies, and get lost in a story. I love doing this so much! Especially at night, when no one calls me… My great luxury, my great joy, is being able to choose my moments of solitude.”