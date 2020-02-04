pierre-emerick-aubameyang-joins-arsenal-teammates-in-dubai-for-winter-training-camp

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has followed a number of Arsenal players’ lead and flown out early to Dubai ahead of the club’s winter training camp.

The Gunners will be in Dubai from Friday to Tuesday and the squad have been given time off until then to relax.

A number of them have flown out early to have a holiday before training starts, with Aubameyang, Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira among those already enjoying some winter sun.

Bukayo Saka, who is being assessed after picking up a knee injury against Burnley on Sunday, has also arrived in Dubai.

Arsenal will hope the 18-year-old’s injury is not too serious, given left-back Kieran Tierney is out for another month after shoulder surgery and Sead Kolasinac is short of fitness.