pierre-emerick-aubameyang-joins-arsenal-teammates-in-dubai-for-winter-training-camp

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Arsenal teammates in Dubai for winter training camp

News
John koli0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has followed a number of Arsenal players’ lead and flown out early to Dubai ahead of the club’s winter training camp.

The Gunners will be in Dubai from Friday to Tuesday and the squad have been given time off until then to relax.

A number of them have flown out early to have a holiday before training starts, with Aubameyang, Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira among those already enjoying some winter sun.

Bukayo Saka, who is being assessed after picking up a knee injury against Burnley on Sunday, has also arrived in Dubai. 

Arsenal will hope the 18-year-old’s  injury is not too serious, given left-back Kieran Tierney is out for another month after shoulder surgery and Sead Kolasinac is short of fitness.

Related Posts

uk-weather-forecast:-strong-winds-and-heavy-rain-to-sweep-in-as-britain-marks-brexit-day

UK weather forecast: Strong winds and heavy rain to sweep in as Britain marks Brexit day

John koli
michigan-woman-convicted-of-murder-and-arson-speaks-out-for-first-time-since-release-from-prison

Michigan woman convicted of murder and arson speaks out for first time since release from prison

mariya smith
of-378-migrants-us.-has-sent-to-guatemala,-most-are-women-and-kids

Of 378 migrants U.S. has sent to Guatemala, most are women and kids

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *