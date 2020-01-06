pierre-emerick-aubameyang-forced-out-of-arsenal’s-fa-cup-tie-with-leeds-through-illness

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been forced to sit out of the clash with Leeds in the FA Cup through illness.

Arteta named a strong side in the third round against the Championship leaders, but his top scorer was not involved in the squad on Monday night at the Emirates.

The Spaniard did not reveal how serious the illness was, but he did not sound overly concerned, even stating that the former Borussia Dortmund man wanted to play against Leeds.

‘He was ill, so he wanted to be involved but he was ill,’ Arteta told the BBC.

‘We had a few of them in the last few days so the context hasn’t been easy in the last few days to pick the team.

‘But it’s what we have, I’m happy with the team I’ve put out there.’

Aubameyang has scored in two of the three games Arteta has taken charge of since he replaced Unai Emery as Gunners boss.

There has been speculation that the Gabon international is looking to leave the club in the summer, but he wrote in his programme notes ahead of the Leeds match that he wants the transfer talk to end.

‘I really hope that you were proud of us after the United game,’ wrote Aubameyang after Arsenal beat the Red Devils 2-0 last time out.

‘I’m sure you can see what we’re trying to do on the pitch, that you can see improvement in our performances and now it has materialised with a deserved win on Wednesday.

‘The atmosphere was exceptional. When you are on the pitch and you feel the crowd roaring after every run, every tackle, every duel and after every chance, it gives you such a boost mentally. The Emirates felt like a fortress.

‘You were our 12th man and I felt like Manchester United could have played for hours and they would have never scored. I really hope it will be like that until the end of the season. All together, we can have a great 2020! We need to be united more than ever.

‘I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media.

‘People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

‘I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.’

