pierre-emerick-aubameyang-explains-why-gabriel-martinelli-will-become-an-arsenal-superstar

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is convinced Gabriel Martinelli has the attitude and talent to take him to the very top.

The Arsenal captain was forced to miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Sheffield United through suspension following his red card against Crystal Palce last weekend.

Martinelli, an unheralded summer signing from Brazilian club Ituano, has impressed largely in cup competitions this season but was promoted to the starting line-up in the absence of Aubameyang.

The 18-year-old missed Arsenal’s best chance of the opening half early on when he diverted Nicolas Pepe’s cross wide of the far post, but repaid manager Mikel Arteta’s faith on the stroke of half time.

Martinelli demonstrated all of his goalscoring instinct by escaping the usually diligent Blades’ defence and prodding home Bukayo Saka’s cross at the far post, prompting Aubameyang to make a bold prediction.

He wrote: ‘Gabi’s gonna be a superstar. Not because of the goal, because of the attitude Energy and mindset.’

More to follow…





