pierre-emerick-aubameyang-breaks-silence-on-his-arsenal-future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he remains committed to Arsenal and will not seek to quit the club in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has just under 18 months remaining on his current contract and is reportedly reluctant to sign a new deal with the Gunners facing an uphill battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Despite an encouraging start to new manager Mikel Arteta’s reign, Aubameyang is said to have told Unai Emery’s successor that he has no intention of committing his long-term future to Arsenal.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this term in spite of Arsenal’s woeful form, starred in last night’s 2-0 win over Manchester United and afterwards hit out at speculation he is ready to quit the north London club.

He told RMC: ‘The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I’m here. I’m 100% here.’

Aubameyang produced a captain’s effort last night at the Emirates, leading from the front as Arsenal restricted United to only a handful of opportunities after goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos helped establish a commanding lead.

As they did during Sunday’s defeat against Chelsea, however, Arsenal tired after the break and Arteta admitted his team is not yet capable of producing the levels of intensity he desires over the course of 90 minutes.

He said: ‘That wasn’t the plan [to sit back in the second half], I have to admit, but at the moment we are suffering a little bit to maintain the intensity we had in the first half. I think it will come, it is part of the process, the way we train, but at the moment we don’t have much time to do so.

‘But as well I really liked the resilience, and I like to see them suffer together. When they had to defend deeper… I want to see that reaction that instead of getting annoyed with each other when someone gives the ball away.

‘It was a positive reaction and everyone was tracking back. So I am pleased with that aspect of the game as well.’

