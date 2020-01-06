pierce-brosnan-debuts-impressive-facial-hair-as-he-is-flanked-by-model-sons-at-golden-globes-2020

Pierce Brosnan showed that good looks run in the family as he was flanked by his model sons on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Kicking off the award season in style, the James Bond star showed that he had no intention of leaving his 007 style in 2019, as he sported a textured navy blazer and shirt while accessorising with some seriously distinguished facial hair.

Keeping things in the family, he was joined by his wife of 19 years, Keely Shaye Smith, who looked stunning in a plunging black gown and velvet blazer.

But while the Mamma Mia actor looked stylish, all eyes were on Pierce’s sons Paris and Dylan, who kept things simple in dapper tuxedos.

Showing that they were both a real chip off the old block as they posed with their dad, with model Paris looking suave as he swept his short hair back, while Dylan wore his long locks loose around his shoulders.

The pair were joined on the red carpet by their girlfriends, Alex Lee-Aillon and Avery Wheless, which we reckon might be up with one of the best date nights ever.

It was a big night for Pierce’s two youngest sons, who attended the award ceremony in a professional capacity as the year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors.

A role traditionally given to the children of a celebrity, the boys were tasked with distributing the awards throughout the night while working in raising awareness for a charitable cause.

‘It’s a real honor to represent the HFPA and @feed at the 2020 golden globes alongside my brother @dylan_brosnan,’ Paris wrote on Instagram.

The film and TV award ceremony saw British stars win big, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sam Mendes and Taron Egerton all scooping up top awards across the night.

