PICS | Yeh Rishta actress Pankhuri Awasthy shoots for her last day on sets; poses with Shivangi Joshi

Pankhuri Awasthy, who plays the role of Vedika on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to bid adieu to the show. The actress was roped in for a cameo but the interesting plots surrounding her character resulted in the role getting extended for eight long months.

With Pankhuri’s exit, the evil Vedika, who kept trying to create a rift between Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and making their life hell, will come to an end. In the upcoming episodes of the popular show, Naira will expose Vedika’s truth in front of everyone and this will prompt Kartik to abandon her for good.

Pankhuri’s last day on set

Pankhuri, took to Instagram to share a picture with lead actress Shivangi, on the last day of her shoot (January 9). In the picture, both Pankhuri and Shivangi are seen smiling as they pose for an awe-struck selfie together.

Talking about the end of her cameo, Pankhuri told the Times of India, “I joined the show to play a cameo for three months. When I was confirmed for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a day later I was also finalised for YRKKH. The shooting for the film was supposed to begin from September. So, I had some free time, which is why I took up YRKKH. But my track got extended and it’s been almost eight months since I’ve been shooting for the daily soap.”

She added, “I have no complaints as this show is a legacy in itself and my character has a lot of shades. I am happy that playing a different character like Vedika has added value to my career.”

A few months ago, fans of the lead pair Kartik-Naira threatened to boycott Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the show’s new track showed Kartik getting married to Vedika. Pankhuri also received a lot of hate messages from Kartik-Naira’s fans. Producer Rajan Shahi had then told in an interview that he understands that fans are angry as they are too attached to the characters and he respects their feelings. But, he also believes that people should use their words carefully for a person who is just playing a fictional character.

