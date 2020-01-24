PICS | Amitabh Bachchan – Jaya Bachchan get Katrina Kaif married off

Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh BachchanInstagram

Katrina Kaif took social media by surprise when her wedding picture surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Katrina can be seen dressed as a bride. Moreover, she is being escorted to the mandap by none other than the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan who are seen donning traditional attires.

You may wonder how it all happened and would want to search for the lucky man who got married to Katrina Kaif. And before you get a heartache and fall on the ground due to unconsciousness, let us burst the bubble for you. It was nothing more than a shoot for an advertisement for a popular jewellery brand that brought these stars together.

Not just that, the shoot also brought together three biggest names from the south industry Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan and Shiva Rajkumar. Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed to meet these three personalities together and couldn’t resist himself from posing for a picture with them. He also took to his blog to share his feelings of meeting the three superstar sons of three iconic legends – Nagarjun, son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu; Shivraj Kumar, son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada; Prabhu, son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil.

View this post on Instagram @amitabhbachchan ❤ and work takes us to wedding . . getting her married off . . subtle, simple and filled with the right emotions for the endorsed work that beckons us and the client we work for . . BUT the most historic moment for Jaya and me is this : 3 super star sons of 3 Legendary, Iconic Father's of the Indian Film Industry . . from the left Nagarjuna , son of Legendary Akkineni Nageshwar Rao , idol of millions and the icon of Telugu Cinema .. Shivaraj Kumar , son of legendary and Iconic Dr Raaj Kumar of Kannada Cinema .. and extreme right , Prabhu deva , son of the Legendary, Idol iconic, Shivaji Ganesan of Tamil Cinema . . all of us working together in one project for a common client . . what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression . . I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends .. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar .. and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara . . but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other – then and now .. so many special moments to describe .. but not enough time to do so now . . I touch their feet in reverence , not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind .. and – this is most important – the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny ! their Father's were the pillars of the cinema they inhabited .. stalwarts, the likes of which shall be impossible to be seen again . . a joy for me and Jaya to be in their midst . . good night . . Love