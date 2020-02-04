Picasso was an artistic genius but he was also a bullying womaniser — we should show his true colours

There is a drawing midway through the Royal Academy’s new Picasso and Paper exhibition showing the artist as a Minotaur. The information panel next to this violent image says Picasso was fascinated with the half-man, half-bull monster from Greek mythology, and its ability to overpower others.

The figures being ravaged by the beast represent the women in Picasso’s life: Olga Khokhlova, Marie-Thérèse Walter and Dora Maar. But the exhibition stops short of going into any gory detail about their fates. It breezily moves on to praise Picasso’s artistic genius, which is undeniable. He was so talented that how he behaved in the rest of his life paled into the margins, as an inconvenient truth at most. There are albeit less dramatic parallels with those ennervating colleagues we have all had who are so good at their jobs that they get away with being cruel and manipulative.

If you want to know more about these women, watch comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette. She argues Picasso should be “cancelled” because no art, no matter how great, can justify abuse or misogyny. Picasso cheated on Olga Khokhlova with Marie-Thérèse Walter when Walter was 17 and he was 45. He proceeded to two-time Walter with Dora Maar, who he once beat unconscious. There are plenty more examples. No wonder in some of his self-portraits Picasso looks disgusted with himself.

Picasso and Paper shows the childish delight the artist took in the female body, and his fascination with brothels. Some of the works here are masterpieces, others are just a bit embarrassing, showing him to be an old letch, as Lucian Freud’s wife Lady Caroline Blackwood called him. She should know — Freud had 14 children (that we know of) by six women.

The Picasso and Paper exhibition (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

But once you start judging art by the person who made it, you can tie yourself in knots. So much is tainted. Caravaggio? Murderer. Benjamin Britten? Obsessed with young boys. And Ignition by R Kelly has quite rightly gone from being a playlist staple to a song guaranteed to empty a dancefloor, because of the sexual abuse allegations.

In Picasso’s case it is less clear cut. I don’t think it benefits anyone to simply stop looking at the images. What we should do instead is see them in context, which the Royal Academy exhibition only hints at. It’s not as reductive as “judge the work, not the man” — rather, appreciate the work, consider how many people it has inspired, and at the same time don’t put the man on the pedestal. We are intelligent enough to simultaneously enjoy a work of art and know the person who created it was flawed. Anything less sees us falling victim to a cult of purity. As Mary Beard’s BBC Two show The Shock of the Nude says, paintings of women have long been an excuse for men to gaze at their boobs.

With Picasso, we can also give a voice to the women he hurt. The Dora Maar exhibition at Tate Modern is a perfect counterpoint to Picasso and Paper. Alongside Maar’s collages and beautifully observed paintings, it shows how she inspired Picasso to make Guernica black and white; and it is clear about all the anguish that being in love with a great artist caused her.

White wine on ice: the drink of superstars

Tom Waits mainlined whiskey, Beyoncé favours £240 bottles of champagne, and now we know that Taylor Swift’s bev of choice is a humble white wine with ice.

The pop phenom can afford to drink anything she likes, but in Miss Americana, a new documentary about her, we learn she doesn’t feel grown up enough for red wine. Wine snobs may shudder into their Chablis at her choosing such a basic drink, but actually it makes sense.

Taylor Swift (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

We are judged on our orders — Nigel Farage has built a brand on drinking British beer and I can measure out my twenties in drinks ordered to impress others — straight whisky to seem hard, pints of lager to look low-maintenance. Through my hungover haze I see Swift’s wine as part of the narrative of her becoming confident enough to be herself in the spotlight.

We see Swift, pictured, defying her management to speak out against Donald Trump (with only the support of her mother Andrea, who deserves a whole column to herself) and laughing defensively as she admits she likes her wine white. So whatever you order do it with pride — and expect demand for wine and ice to soar.

Beckett or The Boy Who Lived?

Want to persuade hundreds of teenage girls to sit through a gnomic Samuel Beckett play on a Monday night? All you need is a bit of Harry Potter wizardry.

Last night’s audience for Endgame at The Old Vic was dominated by teenagers, and they only had eyes for Daniel Radcliffe (he played Clov to Alan Cumming’s ageing rockstar incarnation of Hamm). After the show they made a beeline for the stage door, waiting patiently to glimpse their hero. It’s 19 years since Radcliffe first played The Boy Who Lived and he’s made a valiant effort to reinvent himself, but it will take more than that to deter the loyal Potter superfans.

