Picard Showrunner Is Holding Out for an Adam Warlock Call from Marvel

Adam Warlock is a character that is destined to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, and Michael Chabon is the one who wants to make it happen. Chabon is currently serving as the showrunner on Star Trek: Picard for CBS All Access. Should that lead to a call from Kevin Feige and the brass at Marvel Studios, Warlock is at the very top of his wishlist.

Michael Chabon, who is also known as a novelist and screenwriter, recently held a Q&A session with his fans over on Instagram. During that time, a fan asked what superheroes the author connects with. At that point, Chabon revealed that he’s holding out hope for a call from Marvel head Kevin Feige in regards to the fan-favorite character Adam Warlock. Here’s what Chabon had to say.

“So many! Still holding out for that Warlock call from #kevinfeige!”

It wasn’t specified if Michael Chabon would prefer to tackle the character on the big screen, or as a TV series, possibly for the Disney+ streaming service. The MCU is expanding to TV in a big way, with shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision set to debut this year, with several others coming down the pipeline. In any case, this isn’t the first time this has come up. During a previous interview with the New York Times, Chabon also expressed his desire to take on Adam Warlock.

“If Marvel Studios ever gets around to doing Jim Starlin’s Warlock, the most rollicking, existential, soul-vampiric, cosmo-lysergic work of funky space opera ever created, I hope they will think of me.”

For those who may not be familiar, the character, originally known as Him, or simply Adam, made his Marvel Comics debut in 1967 in the pages of Fantastic Four #66. Adam Warlock, as we know him, arrived in Marvel Premiere #1 in 1972. He was created Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, but developed into the character many fans fell in love with by Roy Thomas and Jim Starlin. Adam Warlock is a magical cosmic being with superhuman abilities. Fans have wanted to see him appear in the MCU for years, with his arrival teased in a post-credit scene attached to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. But that plot thread hasn’t been picked up in the years since.

Adam Warlock had a huge part to play in the Infinity Gauntlet storyline in the comics, which is why quite a few expected to see him show up in either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame. But that didn’t happen. Still, it seems inevitable that Warlock will get his big day, it’s more of a matter of when, not if. We could see him show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that has yet to be determined. If not, Michael Chabon is happily, and eagerly, waiting by the phone for the call. Your movie, Marvel. This news comes to us via Michael Chabon’s Instagram.

