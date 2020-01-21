PIC: Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma’s double date with Sunil Chhetri – Sonam

Watch: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma IMDB Originals “The Insider’s watchlist”













Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dined out with Indian National Football team captain Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya at their residence. And pictures and their social media posts are anything to go by the couple seemed to have a blast.

Sunil Chhetri, Sonam Bhattacharya, Anushka Sharma, Virat KohliInstagram

The social media PDA

Sunil’s wife, Sonam shared a picture and wrote, “No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun.” In another post, Sonam wrote, “Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!”

Reacting to the post, Anushka wrote, “We had such a beautiful evening that don’t be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time.”

Sunil Chhetri has always been a part of Virat Kohli’s circle. He had even attended their wedding reception and shared a picture with a cheeky caption, “There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living. Luck and love for what I’m sure will be a fantastic journey.”

The entire nation had gone bonkers with the news of the ‘Badshah of Cricket’ and the ‘Queen of Hearts’ losing their hearts to each other. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, fondly known as Virushka, haven’t allowed their sanity to lose the war with success, glamour and paparazzi.

Anushka and Virat HoneymoonInstagram

Anushka’s love for Virat

In a candid chat with film critic Anupama Chopra, Anushka revealed a lot about Virat and her personal life and how they keep themselves detached from the work they do. She also spoke at length about how important it is for them to keep themselves grounded and not get bogged down by their success or failures.

Talking about their relationship, Anushka said that both of them are not too attached to what they do. She considers films as her ‘duty’ and so does Virat about cricket. They both go out in the morning, do their duty and come back in the evening to each-other. She added that they don’t see themselves as a ‘power-couple’ and if they were to start seeing each other like that, then that would mean that something had gone terribly wrong in the nature of their relationship. She said that this is the kind of thought that had never crossed their minds and hopefully, never will.