pic-talk:-anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-play-the-best-game-to-kill-time-during-the-lockdown

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 12: 45 [IST]

The entire nation is under lockdown owing to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and our favourite couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making sure to spend some quality time with each other. So, what is this lovely couple up to? The latest Instagram post of Anushka hints that the actress has found the best way to kill time during the lockdown as she can be seen playing ‘Monopoly’ with her parents and Virat. Watch Anushka Sharma Crash Virat Kohli’s Live Session With Hilarious Comment Anushka shared a lovely picture on her Instagram page, giving a sneak-peek into her life and wrote, “It’s from our primary care givers – family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.” The Zero actress also urged her followers to stay at home and take care of themselves. She further wrote, “Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened…” Anushka also asked her fans to guess who won the game and wrote “P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??” Can you guess who won the game? Do tell us in the comments section below. (Social media posts are unedited.)