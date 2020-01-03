pic:-padma-lakshmi-goes-topless,-days-after-being-mistaken-for-priyanka-chopra

Padma LakshmiInstagram

Popular as the Top Chef judge, Padma Lakshmi, decided to bring in New Year by sharing a steamy photo of herself on social media. The 49-year-old author, model, actress, and host shared a picture of herself flaunting her beautiful curves and covering her breasts with her hands.

Padma captioned the image, “New year, same me (@vogueindia) #bts” A number of well-known celebrities lauded Padma’s scintillating picture and wished her happy New Year. Prior to this, Padma Lakshmi had shared another picture from what appeared to be a photoshoot, where she had posed all nude.

Padma Lakshmi mistaken for Priyanka Chopra

Recently, Padma Lakshmi had been confused for Priyanka Chopra by New York magazine. The New Yorker Magazine recently shared an image of Padma Lakshmi. While the magazine got the photograph of Padma Lakshmi right, their Instagram page tagged Priyanka Chopra instead of Padma Lakshmi. Reacting to the goof-up, Padma Lakshmi said, Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout … I know to some we all look alike, but .. #desilife #justindianthings (sic)”

Several Indian actresses have often been confused by the English and American dailies for someone else. While many times the foreign media confused Deepika Padukone for Priyanka Chopra, many a time, they failed to recognise them as anybody and tagged them as ‘female friend’. Reacting to this, Deepika Padukone had said, “It’s not just ignorance; it’s also racist. Two people of similar colour are not the same people.”

Padma Lakshmi’s latest picture comes after her strong reaction to social media platforms putting stars on breasts. “I really think that it’s kinda bullst that Instagram will put little stars or whatever on your nipples (to censor them) but men can go topless left and right,” she said. “I find that sexist. We’re so afraid of female sexuality in its raw and natural form. We’re okay with it being siliconed-out and retouched but an actual woman’s real body is, I think, one of the most stunning forms in Mother Nature. So what’s the big deal?” she had told Bravo TV.