pic:-after-hardik-pandya,-malaika-arora-hints-at-secret-engagement-with-arjun-kapoor?

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika AroraInstagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had a blast together at the New Year’s eve in Goa with Malaika’s family and friends. Malaika had shared a cosy picture with Arjun wherein she planted a peck on the latter’s cheek. The lovebirds have returned to Mumbai from their romantic vacation. But what caught everyone’s attention was Malaika’s sweatshirt at the airport that hinted at their secret engagement.

As Arjun and Malaika were making their exit from the Mumbai airport, Malaika was seen wearing the shirt which possibly described what she had happened during their vacation. “Champagne, Diamonds and Me,” read the words printed on Malaika’s shirt.

After having a glimpse into the airport pictures, people started speculating whether Arjun and Malaika have exchanged rings at the New Year’s eve. It was Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s surprise engagement annoucement on social media that added fuel to Arjun and Malaika’s secret engagement. In a video, Hardik got down on his knee and proposed Natasa to be his life partner. Natasa said yes and sealed the deal with a romantic kiss.

Hardik Pandya, Natasa StankovicInstagram

Rumours of the couple getting married have had started doing the rounds of the industry after the couple admitted to their relationship on social media. However, both Arjun and Malaika had said that they are going rush into marriage as they still have to enjoy being a couple in public space.

For the past few months, Malaika and Arjun have been flooding the internet with their lovey-dovey pictures on their respective Instagram handles and are currently on a spree to express their love for each other on social media. Their fans have also poured in support of their relationship and were glad that the couple chose to admit it publicly.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika AroraInstagram

The couple often gets trolled for their age gap and trolls never shy away from calling them mother and son jodi on social media. But Malaika had given a befitting reply to those who trolled her for finding love in a younger man than her.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arjun and Malaika would take their relationship to the next level.