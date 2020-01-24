Home NEWS Phuket-Bound GoAir Plane Returns Bengaluru After Technical Snag

GoAir flight returned to Bengaluru airport after a “technical glitch”. (Representational)

Bengaluru (Karnataka):

A GoAir flight Phuket returned to Bengaluru airport on Friday after a “technical glitch” was detected mid-air.

A precautionary air turn was made by a Bengaluru-Phuket flight (G8 041) with 173 passengers on-board, a GoAir spokesperson said.

The airliner provided passengers with another aircraft that left for its destination at 10.44 am.

The GoAir expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to its passengers.

