photos:-the-no-pants-subway-ride-returns-to-boston

Peter Chianca, Boston.com Staff
12: 04 PM
It’s been 18 years since the wacky cats at Improv Everywhere — true to its slogan, “We Cause Scenes” — got the bright idea to take to the New York City subway sans slacks in the middle of January. Of course the concept caught on, and this year more than a dozen cities took part in “Global No-Pants Subway Ride 2020,” Boston included. So if you thought you saw an unusual number of knees on the T yesterday, you were not hallucinating.
In order to take part in what’s now become an annual tradition, riders have to follow a complicated series of instructions, as follows:
- Ride the subway;
- Don’t wear pants;
- That’s it.
So several dozen brave and pantsless riders gathered at Pemberton Square Sunday, on what turned out to be a perfectly comfortable day for leaving your trousers at home. (You’ll recall the recent Santa Speedo Run and L Street Brownies polar bear plunge were also met with warmer-than-usual temperatures; clearly Mother Nature looks fondly upon partial public nudity.)
For those of you who missed it, this is what this year’s No-Pants Subway Ride looked like here in town. (All photos by Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images.)
