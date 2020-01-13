photos:-the-no-pants-subway-ride-returns-to-boston

It’s been 18 years since the wacky cats at Improv Everywhere — true to its slogan, “We Cause Scenes” — got the bright idea to take to the New York City subway sans slacks in the middle of January. Of course the concept caught on, and this year more than a dozen cities took part in “Global No-Pants Subway Ride 2020,” Boston included. So if you thought you saw an unusual number of knees on the T yesterday, you were not hallucinating.

In order to take part in what’s now become an annual tradition, riders have to follow a complicated series of instructions, as follows:

Ride the subway; Don’t wear pants; That’s it.

So several dozen brave and pantsless riders gathered at Pemberton Square Sunday, on what turned out to be a perfectly comfortable day for leaving your trousers at home. (You’ll recall the recent Santa Speedo Run and L Street Brownies polar bear plunge were also met with warmer-than-usual temperatures; clearly Mother Nature looks fondly upon partial public nudity.)

For those of you who missed it, this is what this year’s No-Pants Subway Ride looked like here in town. (All photos by Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images.)

Bostonians in their underwear parade down Boylston Street after getting off the subway at Copley Square during the annual No-Pants Subway Ride in Boston on Sunday. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Bostonians exit the T at Copley Square during the No-Pants Subway Ride in Boston. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

No-Pants Subway Riders purchase Girl Scout cookies on Boylston Street Sunday. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images