photos:-the-l-street-brownies-were-back-for-their-annual-polar-bear-plunge

They’ve been at it on New Year’s Day for more than 100 years, and 2020 was no exception — even if the L Street Brownies had to plunge into Dorchester Bay at the M Street Beach while the L Street Bathhouse gets set to undergo renovations.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday for the L Street Brownies’ annual “polar bear plunge,” where they were greeted with a warmer-than-usual (but still chilly) 42-degree temp. “I think it’s the perfect way to start a new year,’’ Len Abram, 75, of Belmont told The Boston Globe. “You’re frozen, then you warm up and you feel very much alive.’’

Here’s what the plunge looked like from the water’s edge:

Hundreds race into the ocean for the L Street Brownies’ annual New Year’s Day swim. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Revelers get ready for the polar bear plunge. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Participants in the plunge head for the water Wednesday. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Brave participants hit the surf with the L Street Brownies, the oldest polar bear club in the U.S., organized in 1902. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

They look cold. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Revelers brave the cold surf. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Surf and spray were the order of the day at the L Street Brownies’ plunge. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

You can’t help but wonder if some of the participants were questioning their decision to take part in the plunge. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Dorothy Kerzner, 90, of Danvers takes part in her 50th L Street Brownies polar bear plunge. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

An L Street Brownies polar bear plunger takes a dive Wednesday. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

More revelers brave the surf at Wednesday’s plunge. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

That hat likely didn’t keep him warm during the plunge. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

A swimmer wearing a viking helmet led the charge into the water during the plunge. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

No splashing! —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Young swimmers shiver at the starting line of the L Street Brownies’ annual New Year’s Day swim. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Steven Puopolo, 62, does yoga before the swim. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Kellie Latimer, a year-round L Street swimmer, sunbathes to warm up after the plunge. —JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Material from The Boston Globe was used in this report.