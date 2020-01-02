photos:-the-l-street-brownies-were-back-for-their-annual-polar-bear-plunge

They’ve been at it on New Year’s Day for more than 100 years, and 2020 was no exception — even if the L Street Brownies had to plunge into Dorchester Bay at the M Street Beach while the L Street Bathhouse gets set to undergo renovations.
Hundreds gathered Wednesday for the L Street Brownies’ annual “polar bear plunge,” where they were greeted with a warmer-than-usual (but still chilly) 42-degree temp. “I think it’s the perfect way to start a new year,’’ Len Abram, 75, of Belmont told The Boston Globe. “You’re frozen, then you warm up and you feel very much alive.’’
Here’s what the plunge looked like from the water’s edge:
Material from The Boston Globe was used in this report.
