photos-show-bill-clinton,-ghislaine-maxwell-on-epstein’s-‘lolita-express’-jet

January 9, 2020 | 11: 01am

These are the two dozen new photos revealing Bill Clinton’s 2002 trip to Africa aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” — with other celebrities and an Epstein accuser in tow.

The slew of images, obtained Thursday by The Post, show a smiling Clinton posing alongside Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and Chauntae Davies, the masseuse who has accused the dead financier of rape.

Bill Clinton and Chauntae Davies MEGA

The humanitarian trip, which Davies says was hosted by Clinton’s foundation, also included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, who appear in shots with Davies and Maxwell.

Epstein on his private island MEGA

One photo shows Davies in a blue top next to Clinton, who has his arm slung around her shoulders.

Other images from the trip show Davies in a pilots’ uniform, Tucker with a set of headphones on, Spacey in front of a table of jewelry and Clinton chomping on a cigar — which appears to have been taken aboard Epstein’s private jet dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Davies has not accused Clinton, Tucker or Spacey of any wrongdoing on the five-day jaunt, telling The Sun that the former president was a “complete gentleman” the entire time. There’s also no suggestion that the men knew of the disturbing allegations against Epstein at the time.

Davies, who was 22 at the time and worked as Epstein’s personal masseuse, said she was made to wear a uniform before she boarded the flight.

“I jumped out of my seat and was immediately aware that my travel mates had arrived. And in walks Bill Clinton,” she told The Sun. “He continued to walk onto the plane, introducing himself. I thought him to be charming and sweet.”

She also said she had to pinch herself at one point as a reminder that the trip was real.

“I was going to Africa with the most eclectic group of people imaginable,” Davies recalled.