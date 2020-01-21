PHOTOS | Rani Mukerji to Bhumi Pednekar: 5 Celebs who shocked us with their hideous outfits at Umang 2020

Rani Mukerji and Bhumi PednekarInstagram

The annual function organised to pay a tribute to the police personnels of Mumbai, Umang, was held with much fervour and excitement on January 19. The who’s who of the industry attended the event and even had heartfelt conversations with the Mumbai police. Many Bollywood celebrities even performed to entertain the police personnel.

While celebs like Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor stunned in their beautiful fashion avatars, many celebs received a massive thumbs down from the fashion police. Let’s take a look.

Rani Mukerji at Umang 2020Instagram

Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji opted for a shimmery blazer pant set and teamed it up with a crisp black shirt. While we are all in love with all things blingy and shimmery, this combination somehow didn’t turn up to be the way we had expected. Not only was it too much for the eyes but also did nothing to compliment Rani’s beauty. No sooner did the picture land on social media that Rani was trolled left, right and centre for this outfit. From calling her ‘Bappi Lahiri’ to advising her to fire her stylist, trolled attacked the actress viciously.

Bhumi PednekarInstagram

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi Pednekar, who gets her fashion choice bang on every time, disappointed us this time. Bhumi chose to go with the monochrome theme but failed at it miserably. The tassels and the jeans didn’t allow her to show-off her fabulous frame and instead made her look bulky.

Kashmera ShahInstagram

Kashmera Shah: When you have got it, you should flaunt it. But, Kashmera failed to take the cue and appeared in this plain black gown which was more ordinary than ordinary.

Giorgia Andriani: Another celebrity who always manages to make heads turn with her style statement, Giorgia failed to impress anyone this time. The ill-fitted beige dress made her frame look squar-ish and unflattering.

Urvashi Rautela: Though we loved the colour, the pattern of the dress gave Urvashi more of a cupcake vibe than a diva one. With someone who has such a fabulous figure, she could have done much better we think.

While these divas experimented with their fashion choices, celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Sara Ali Khan made too safe sartorial choice which we are not impressed with.