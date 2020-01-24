photos:-mourners-pay-their-respects-to-holy-cross-rower-grace-rett

Family, friends, teammates, and well-wishers gathered on Wednesday morning to celebrate the life of Grace Rett, a Holy Cross rower who had turned 20 last week. A day after her birthday, Rett was killed in a car accident in Vero Beach, Fla., where her rowing team had traveled for a week of winter training.
Mourners flooded into St. Mary’s Church in Uxbridge, Rett’s hometown, joining a line out the door before the service began. The crowd was so large that some had to watch the ceremony from a screen in a separate room, one attendee said. Holy Cross buses and cars lined the streets near the church.
For complete funeral coverage, visit BostonGlobe.com. Images from the services appear below.
