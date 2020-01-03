photos:-kapil-sharma-show’s-sumona-chakravarti-parties-hard-on-new-year

Sumona ChakravartyInstagram

The end of the decade and beginning of a New Year has brought excitement and happiness and hope in each and every one of us. And our favourite Sumona Chakravarti of the Kapil Sharma Show was no different. The talented actress who tickles our funny bones on the show as Bhoori has a rather different side to her in real life.

While we always see Sumona clad in suits or in sarees, playing desi girl on the show; in reality, she is far from it. The young girl is not only an absolute fashionista but also knows how to make heads turn with her dazzling style statement.

Sumona shares photos from party night

Sumona rang in New Year with her family and friends and shared several photos from the party night. In one of the pictures, she was also seen posing with Urvashi Dholakia, whom we had recently seen on Nach Baliye.

Sumona also shared picture and videos with Kapil Sharma, working for their episodes. Chandan Prabhakar is also seen sharing the stage with them. While sharing the picture, Sumona wrote, “Last working day of 2019 looked like…”

A few days back, Sumona Chakravarti had taken to social media to reveal that she used to smoke a lot earlier and how she managed to quit. Sumona revealed that a friend made her quit smoking and she has never touched a cigarette since. She also added that she can’t stay in the same room where people smoke anymore. “2 Years Ago! the week following a dear friend’s bday… I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven’t touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah. But now my body rejects smoke. Can’t stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore, wrote Sumona.

“It is so hard to leave-Until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world – John Green. Why am I sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this i can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here’s a small dose of reality,” she added.