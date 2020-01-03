PHOTOS: Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic’s steamy Instagram photos will break your phone screens

Natasa StankovicInstagram

Star cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020. Hardik and his Siberian fiancée are in Dubai ringing in their Christmas together. Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement news with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring in the picture. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,’ Pandya wrote while sharing the photo.

Natasha Stankovic hails from Serbia and is a 27-year-old model-turned-actor. She was featured in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ in Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor starrer 2013 film, Satyagraha. However, it was Badshah’s music album which had the song ‘DJ Wale Babu’ which made Natasa an instant star. She gained prominence with the other song – Tureya Tureya Janda Tere Mode Te Bandook Ve – from the same album.

Natasa began to be known as the DJ Wale Babu girl and her popularity made her join Bigg Boss 8 as a contestant. She has made cameos in films like Ajay Devgn’s Action Jackson, song Mehbooba from Fukrey Returns, Govinda’s FryDay and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

Hardik has also uploaded several photos and videos with his friend circle and Natasa. In one video, the newly engaged couple can be seen dancing to a romantic number. People from the cricket world took to social media to wish the couple. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.”

Natasa Stankovic’s ex, Aly Goni has reacted to their engagement picture, Aly made several heart emojis on the video where Hardik has proposed to Natasa and the duo seal it with a kiss. Aly and Natasa were recently seen together on Nach Baliye 9 where the duo reached the semi-finals.