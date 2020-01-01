Instagram

Bollywood parties never fail to grab headlines and our celebs leave no stone unturned to let their hair down and click pictures in the most stylish attires. Their social media feeds comprise of glittery images with their better halves.

We saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Salman Khan partying. Baby Tim was seen relaxing in the arms of Saif!

Who can forget the Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s snow-clad alps PDA picture where Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha bumped in!

Apart from them, Shah Rukh Khan is seen partying at Alibagh with his friends and family.

We saw a lot of wishes pouring in by the celebs.

Check out their New Year’s wishes!

Not one for telling anyone how they should be…or do what should be done…or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself…that I wish may the future be kind to all of us…& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/IJr82PrQuF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2019

Happy new year….Follow your passion….create your dreams….listen to your conscience ….but most importantly acknowledge your issues ….make this year about your own evolution! Happy 2020! ❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 31, 2019

