photos:-first-day-of-stay-at-home-order-in-kzoo-co.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 39 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 39 PM EDT

People were busy and the parking lot was full at the Al Sabo Land Preserve in Texas Township on March 24, 2020. People were keeping their distance on the trail and in the lot.

People were busy and the parking lot was full at the Al Sabo Land Preserve in Texas Township on March 24, 2020. People were keeping their distance on the trail and in the lot.

A sign at the Bicentennial Park in Portage on March 24, 2020.

A sign at the Bicentennial Park in Portage on March 24, 2020.

A sign outside the Kohl’s store at the Southland Mall in Portage on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at a Meijer store on Shave Road in Portage on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at a Meijer store on Shave Road in Portage on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at a Meijer store on Shave Road in Portage on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at a Meijer store on Shave Road in Portage on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at a Meijer store on Shave Road in Portage on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at a Meijer store on Shave Road in Portage on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at a Meijer store on Shave Road in Portage on March 24, 2020.

The Office Depot store at the Southland Mall in Portage remain open on March 24, 2020.

The Old Navy store in the Southland Mall was closed on March 24, 2020.

The Petco store in the Southland Mall was open on March 24, 2020.

A homeowner on Oakland Drive in Portage decorated their fence with signs of encouragement on March 24, 2020.

A homeowner on Oakland Drive in Portage decorated their fence with signs of encouragement on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at the Walmart on 9th Street in Kalamazoo on March 24, 2020.

Scenes at the Walmart on 9th Street in Kalamazoo on March 24, 2020.