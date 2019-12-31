photos:-finishing-touches-on-2020-rose-parade-floats

Volunteers have been busy putting the finishing touches on floats for the 2020 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Above from left, volunteers Christy Orloski, Haylie Martine, Cayden Ellis, Jasmine Molina, Samantha Hernandez, and Brian Gallagher apply peach carnations to a section of the Honda float titled “The Power of Dreams, Our Hope for the Future,” under construction at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Ben Klausner, 3, of La Crescenta, reacts with his aunt Kim Buckmaster of El Dorado Hills while viewing the float from Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo titiled “Aquatic Aspirations,” under construction at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers Barbara Westrum, left, of Moorpark and Jeanie Kozar, from Minnesota, apply seaweed to figures on the China Airlines float titled “Dreams of Flying, Wings of Hope,” under construction at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Larry Dahm of San Francisco works on applying walnut shell grindings to the floor of the China Airlines float titled, “Dreams of Flying, Wings of Hope,” under construction at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Peggy Lui of Pasadena gets a helping hand from Mike Cohen, of Henderson, Nev., while preparing to install emerald ferns onto a section of the Blue Diamond Almonds float titled “The Best Almonds Make the Best Almondmilk,” under construction at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

David Hirabayashi, left, works on applying millet seeds to the bottom of a turtle figure on the float from Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo titiled “Aquatic Aspirations,” under construction at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.