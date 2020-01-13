photos-confirm-zayn-and-gigi-are-back-on

One of the A-List’s most attractive on-off couples are reportedly “on” again.

Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik are officially back to being an item, according to reports.

The romance news, as confirmed byE!, comes after they were photographed walking together in New York City, where they linked arms to make their reconciliation known.

media_camera The two beamed as they strolled arm-in-arm through New York. Picture: Backgrid.

media_camera The genetically-blessed pair look very much back on. Picture: Backgrid.

Gigi and Zayn had called it quits in 2018, but reconciled last month “right before the holidays” according to sources.

media_camera Gigi Hadid celebrated her 22nd birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik with a blazer-matching cake. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Last week, Malik reportedly rang in his 27th birthday at a swanky restaurant in New York City with Gigi, 24, her sister Bella Hadid, 23, their mum, Yolanda Hadid, 56, and brother Anwar Hadid, 20, along with his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa, 24.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” a source told E! News.

“Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed.”

media_camera Pictured together at the 2016 Met Gala, the couple never failed to turn heads. Picture: Getty Images.

“Zayn has been working on his past, music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently,” the source added.

Reconciliation rumours were rife over the holiday period after Gigi documented a cooking session on her Instagram Story that featured a recipe from Zayn’s mum.

In 2018, fans were blindsided by news the glamorous couple had decided to part ways.

The official story, according to reports, was that their often long distance relationship buckled under the additional pressure of clashing, busy schedules.

The duo confirmed the news with separate tweets in which they spoke of their respect and admiration for each other.

