photos:-bostonians-head-outside-during-record-warm-weekend

Short sleeves in January? Two days in a row? While climate change activists would probably tell you the underlying cause behind the record-breaking temperatures we saw in Boston this past weekend might be cause for concern, that didn’t stop people from pulling out their T-shirts and shorts from winter storage, and heading for the city’s streets and parks on both Saturday and Sunday.

Terry Goguen and AnnaClare Smith enjoy the view from a dock on the Charles River Esplanade Saturday morning. — John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Kite surfers took advantage of the record-breaking warm weather and strong winds as they surfed the waters of Pleasure Bay next to Castle Island Saturday afternoon. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Joggers and walkers make their way along the Charles River Esplanade on Saturday. — John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

People enjoyed the warm sunshine Saturday afternoon along the swan boat dock in the Boston Public Garden lagoon. — John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

The footbridge over the Boston Public Garden lagoon was packed with people walking Saturday afternoon. — John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Northeastern University students Maya Crawford, Stephanie Mollor, Grant Tebeau, and Genevieve Hulshof enjoy the sun and warmth Saturday afternoon on the grass at the Boston Public Garden lagoon. — John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

A woman and dog run together Saturday morning along Pleasure Bay in South Boston. — John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

A cyclist makes her way along a path at the Charles River Esplanade Sunday. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

People walk along a path at the Charles River Esplanade park Sunday. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

A runner makes her way along a path near the Charles River Sunday. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Andrew Holmes, of Boston, walks his 8-year-old cockapoo, Franklin, in Boston Common Sunday. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

People sit on docks in the Charles River Esplanade park Sunday. —AP Photo / Steven Senne