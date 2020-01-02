PHOTOS | 5 controversies related to Suhana Khan’s pictures which shouldn’t have happened

Suhana Khan picture controversies

If her Instagram stories and college skit videos are anything to go by, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one celebrity kid to watch out for. From her drop-dead gorgeous looks to emerging as a teen sensation, Suhana Khan is a threat to all the celebrity kids out there. And Suhana’s short film, which is available on YouTube, has proved that she can definitely emerge as a game-changer if and when she joins Bollywood.

Though the diva enjoys a humongous fan following, certain sections never fail to try and pull her down. The young girl has been subjected to unnecessary trolling over her pictures.

Suhana Khan picture controversiesInstagram

A fan club had shared a picture of Suhana enjoying some pool time in Italy. While many people were floored by the look and thought she totally slayed it, there were many self-appointed moral policing trolls who reminded her of her Islamic values. “Don’t forget you are a Muslim”, “Skin-show is not allowed in Islam,” were some of the many comments which asked her not to wear such clothes.

Suhana Khan picture controversiesInstagram

Suhana, who seems to be working on the path of ‘ignorance is bliss’ was trolled over a photo from her college which showed her partying. The vicious trolls again reminded her of Islam and even asked her not to party with ‘foreigners’ and ‘shirtless men’. We feel the trolling was absolutely unjustified and uncalled for.

Suhana Khan Vogue photoshootVogue India Instagram

Suhana Khan was featured on the cover of Vogue and the internet went into a tizzy. While one section went gaga over her looks on the cover and inside the magazine, many asked her to join Bollywood asap. On the other hand, another section of netizens, couldn’t stop talking about how she was a product of nepotism and had not done anything to deserve to be on the cover.

Suhana Khan picture controversiesInstagram

Trolls do not really need a reason to spew negativity and this was proved when Suhana Khan’s mother Gauri Khan shared a picture of Suhana looking absolutely breath-taking. While we could not take our eyes off Suhana, trolls started calling her ‘Female Shah Rukh’ (which we think, is a compliment)! “Shah Rukh with long hair and lipstick”, “looks like Shah Rukh is wearing a wig,” were some of the comments on her picture, which we feel were absolutely insane. After all, who else would she look like if not like her dad Shah Rukh?

Suhana Khan picture controversiesInstagram

You would think what could possibly be wrong in this picture, right? But trolls found Suhana to be showing off in outfit and asked her not to reveal too much. We are glad of all the fashion choices made by Suhana and truly feel she would soon be owning the industry with her infectious laughter and fashionista look.