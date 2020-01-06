photo-sparks-mystery-over-cameron’s-baby

A picture of Cameron Diaz has sparked speculation that her daughter Raddix was born via a surrogate.

The 47-year-old star became a mum for the first time last week, but a shot from November 22 shows the Hollywood actress looking slim in high-waisted tight jeans and a black top.

media_camera Cameron Diaz on November 22. Picture: Mega Agency

Fertility expert Dr Gedis Grudzinskas, who studied the picture, told the Mail On Sunday: “At seven months, she would have been showing.

“Women who are seven months pregnant typically put on 10 to 12 kilos and most of that weight is around the lower abdomen.”

He added that she also didn’t mention having been pregnant in the announcement that she and husband Benji Madden released after the birth.

media_camera Diaz spotted on November 21. Picture: BACKGRID

However, other doctors disagreed, saying that it is possible to remain slim in the late stages of pregnancy.

Fans were curious, with one asking: “Was she actually pregnant or did they use a surrogate? Cameron Diaz really knows how to keep a secret huh!”

media_camera Diaz pictured supermarket shopping in early December. Picture: BACKGRID

Another tweeted: “Wait but was Cameron Diaz pregnant or was it a surrogate??”

A third insisted: “At 47 there’s every possibility she used a donor and/or a surrogate.”

Diaz shocked fans when she announced on Friday that she and her husband had added daughter Raddix to the family at the beginning of 2020.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

She continued: “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade …”

Diaz retired from the spotlight to focus on her marriage with Benji in 2018.

The two have been married since 2015 after they met at one of Diaz’s dinner parties in 2014.

