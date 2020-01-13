photo-series-features-little-boys-wearing-fancy-dress-to-show-they-can-be-princesses-too

Photographer Kitty Wolf ran a princess party – but she realised it wasn’t just the girls who wanted to dress up.

Kitty, from Chicago, Illinois, U.S., noticed that lots of boys wanted to wear the dresses associated with their favourite characters too but they aren’t really given the space to do so.

She explains: ‘During my time as a princess performer, company owner, and preschool assistant, I have seen boys being told that princesses are “just for girls” or that liking princesses and especially dressing as one somehow makes them weak, inferior or not boys.

‘They’re told it’s not manly, or macho, or normal. This leads boys to feel ashamed of their interests, confused, sad, and lonely.’

Kitty decided she wanted to do something to help boys feel more comfortable about embracing these interests.

She adds: ‘Putting on a princess dress doesn’t make a boy a girl anymore than putting on a shell makes them a real ninja turtle.

‘When I say “can be a princess,” I mean they can be a princess when they play the same way they can be a superhero when they play, even though neither is literally possible by definition.

‘I simply feel that a child’s imagination should not be limited by their gender.’

So she created the Boys Can Be Princesses Too project, taking pictures of boys dressed as their favourite princesses alongside them.

Kitty added that she wanted to show them that it’s ok to dress up as their heroes even if that means twirling around in a ball gown.

‘No child should feel ashamed of the things that bring them joy,’ she says.

So far, they’ve done seven shoots with nine princesses (two sets of brothers) and they have more in the pipeline.

They’ve looking for more people to take part who are based in Chicago but Kitty also wants collaborators who can hold their own shoots elsewhere.

She’s now launched a support group on Facebook for parents and others who are interested.

All the shoots are free but Kitty is raising money to pay for the studio space. To donate, visit the Boys Can Be Princesses Too GoFundMe page.

