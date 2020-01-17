photo|-first-look-of-arvind-swami-as-mgr-from-thalaivi-receives-tremendous-response

Arvind Swami as MGR in ThalaiviPR Handout

The first look of actor Arvind Swami as MGR from Thalaivi, the biopic of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalitha, was unveiled on the occasion of MG Ramachandran’s birth anniversary.

The actor took to Twitter to share the first look and revealed that the teaser of his character will also be released soon. He wrote, “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi. A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it.” (sic)

Arvind Swami can be seen as Makkal Thilagam, performing for one of MGR’s iconic songs. For a minute, one may even confuse him with MGR himself, acting and dancing to the song. Arvind Swami has gotten into the skin of the character.

Much before the official first look was unveiled, a clean-shaven look of the actor was leaked on social media from the sets of the Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut is playing Jayalalitha in the film. She was not welcomed by the audience when the first look of her avatar as Puratchi Thalaivi was revealed.

However, Arvind Swami’s look has been receiving a tremendous response on social media. Many people even replied to his tweets, saying that they were double-checking whether it was Arvind Swami or MGR.

Reports have suggested that Priyamani has been roped in to play Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalitha. The film is being directed by AL Vijay and while talking to a leading news portal, Vijay said that they have created many of MGR’s and Amma’s memorable moments in the film. However, they did not strive to replicate them.

He said, “This look fo Arvind Swami is not a recreation of any of MGR’s looks in particular, but the generic appearance of the iconic personality he was in between 1965 to 1970. This is our tribute to the legend on his birth anniversary. “