phoebe-waller-bridge’s-x-rated-acceptance-speech-has-us-howling-as-she’s-bleeped-at-critics’-choice-awards

As Phoebe Waller Bridge walked to the stage at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night, the censors were poised to bleep if needed.

And it was needed.

The star took out the best actress in a comedy series gong for Fleabag, Phoebe revealed she’d lost her voice from all the celebrating – after winning the same award at the Golden Globes earlier in the week.

With her raspy voice, she said on Sunday night at the Barker Hanger: ‘This has been an unbelievable week, topping it off has given me a really sexy voice.’

She continued the applause for Fleabag was one of ‘the best experiences I’ve probably ever had working on this show’, saying it was amazing ‘a show about a very lonely woman’ had landed her ‘a load of friends’.

However it was one incredibly X-rated moment that saw the writer bleeped out and silenced by the censors, with those watching on the TV unable to know what the heck was going on.

What those glued to the screens heard was merely: ‘If I ever imagined in a million years I’ve get up here…’

But punters lucky enough to be in the room heard that sentence ending: ‘…getting things like this for writing a character who literally looks at the camera and says “fk me up the a*s”.’

Wow.

She added: ‘So thank you for getting behind that.’

Fans evidently thought it was hilarious, with one writing on Twitter: ‘Phoebe Waller-Bridge just said “fk me up the a*s”, live, in the CW, at what? Is it 5pm PST right now? GIVE HER ANOTHER AWARD.’

While Critics’ member Matt Neglia, who was in the crowd, added the quote with a simple: ‘Legend’.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.





