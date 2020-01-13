phoebe-waller-bridge’s-reaction-to-fleabag-co-star-andrew-scott’s-critics’-choice-win-is-priceless

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s adorable reaction to her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott scoring a Critics’ Choice melts our black hearts.

The 34-year-old actress positively imploded with joy when everyone’s favourite Hot Priest nabbed the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series gong at the awards on Sunday.

Phoebe – and Anne Hathaway, who was sharing a table with them – whooped and embraced Andrew, who looked a little stunned, tbh.

Luckily, he’d dressed appropriately for the occasion, rocking a frankly excellent scarlet double-breasted suit with a fuchsia shirt underneath.

Accepting the award onstage, Andrew thanked Phoebe and the rest of the cast for, ‘fostering an atmosphere that was so creative, generous and wonderful,’ as she blew him kisses from the audience.

Fleabag continues to win big during awards season, with Phoebe also scooping a Critics’ Choice award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

The actress paid tribute to Andrew when she picked up a Golden Globe last week, saying: ‘This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really. That man.

‘There was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show, but he could have chemistry with a pebble. I love being Andrew’s pebble in this.

‘Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season.’

Fleabag later picked up one of the biggest awards at the Globes, as the cast beat out Barry, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Politician to the gong for Best Musical or Comedy.

Joined by her co-stars Sian Clifford and Brett Gelman on the stage, Phoebe thanked Barack Obama for acknowledging Fleabag in his end of year TV list despite THAT masturbation scene.

‘I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,’ she joked. ‘And as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.

‘And if you don’t get that, please watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly.’





