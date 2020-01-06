phoebe-waller-bridge-gives-a-shout-out-to-fleabag’s-bedroom-inspiration-barack-obama-as-show-takes-home-golden-globe

Barack Obama is a big fan of Fleabag – so much show that he gave the second series of the BBC series a place on his much coveted end of year list.

So it was only right that star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge return the favour.

The actress made a cheeky quip about one of Fleabag’s most infamous scenes while accepting the Golden Globe for best television series (musical or comedy).

Phoebe was joined by the team behind the critically acclaimed series, including co-stars Andrew Scott, Sian Williams and Brett Gelman, as they beat Barry, The Komisky Method, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Politician to the prize.

And during her speech, Phoebe, 34, made sure to honour one of Fleabag’s bedroom inspirations.

She said: ‘Personally, I’d also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.

‘And if you don’t get that, please watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly.’

Phoebe was, of course, referring to that notorious scene in series one of Fleabag in which the titular character masturbates to a video of a speech from the former president.

And after Obama wrote on his end-of-year movie list that he found Fleabag series two to be as impactful as a movie… well, we’re guessing he was up to speed on what the main character had been getting up to in series one.

Elsewhere in her speech, Waller-Bridge thanked the cast, saying: ‘A huge thank you to everyone for supporting us so much. It’s all a bit gross but we all became best friends, which is ironic, because the show is about such a lonely lady.’

It was a big night for PWB – not only did Fleabag take home the main prize, but Phoebe herself was named best actress in a TV series (musical or comedy) for playing Fleabag.

She beat Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming A God in Central Florida), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and Christina Applegate (Dead To Me) to the prize – but when it came to her speech, Phoebe thanked the hot priest for making it all happen.

The star said: ‘This really comes down to Andrew Scott. There was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show but he could have chemistry with a pebble.

‘I loved being Andrew’s pebble in this. Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season.’

Unfortunately, Scott – who sparked a thousand crushes and memes with his portrayal of the priest in series two – missed out on the best supporting actor prize to Chernobyl’s Stellan Skarsgård.

Phoebe earlier walked the red carpet hand in hand with Sian Williams, who plays her sister Claire on the show.

Sian looked elegant in a black dress with a tiered skirt and mesh neckline, while Phoebe rocked a chic suit with a plunging blazer.

Contents 1 Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List 2 SPECIAL AWARDS:

SPECIAL AWARDS: 3 FILM CATEGORIES:

FILM CATEGORIES: 4 TV CATEGORIES



Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

