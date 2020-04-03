Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Daniel Craig & Kate Winslet Pay Tribute To UK Health Workers In #ThankYouNHS Video

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
phoebe-waller-bridge,-daniel-craig-&-kate-winslet-pay-tribute-to-uk-health-workers-in-#thankyounhs-video

Some of the biggest names from screen, stage, music and sport have paid tribute to British health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Claire Foy, John Boyega and Gordon Ramsay were among those who said “#ThankYouNHS” in a video posted by NHS England.
Others featured included Ray Winstone, Eddie Redmayne, Graham Norton, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Michaela Coel and Bill Nighy.

The video was posted on the same evening that the UK stopped at 8PM to take part in the Clap for Carers initiative. The BBC and ITV were among the broadcasters who interrupted their coverage to show shots of communities clapping and cheering for frontline National Health Service staff.

You May Also Like

what-time-is-boris-johnson&apos;s-coronavirus-press-conference-today?-daily-updates-on-the-pm&apos;s-speeches

🔥What time is Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference today? Daily updates on the PM's speeches🔥

americans-should-cover-faces-and-also-keep-distance:-dr.-fauci

🔥Americans should cover faces and also keep distance: Dr. Fauci🔥

coronavirus-has-forced-amazon’s-hand.-will-anyone-make-them-pay-up?

Coronavirus Has Forced Amazon’s Hand. Will Anyone Make Them Pay Up?

activist-investor-boosts-stake-in-broadcaster-tegna

Activist Investor Boosts Stake In Broadcaster Tegna

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *