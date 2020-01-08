pho-ga-chicken-noodle-soup-with-crispy-chicken-skin-recipe

Salad soup? Yes, sort of, in that the hot broth is enough to cook the raw veg. Pho, or any of the noodle soups, are brilliant ways to bump up your vegetable intake, as just about any of the contents of your veg drawer can go in – including those lonely single spring onions or orphan spears of asparagus lurking forgotten at the bottom.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 40 minutes

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

4 chicken thighs, skin on and bone in

60g ginger

2 shallots

500ml chicken stock (home-made, or it’s worth splashing out on a carton from the chiller cabinet if you can)

2 star anise

160g pak choi

160g carrots

160g radishes

160g shiitake mushrooms

2 tsp Vietnamese or Thai fish sauce

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

50g rice noodles (dried, not ready to eat)

160g bean sprouts

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

Fresh mint, coriander, and lime wedges to serve

METHOD