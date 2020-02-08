Phillip Schofield's mother tells of pride in 'brave' son as he welcomes wave of support after coming out as gay

The latest headlines in your inbox

Phillip Schofield’s mother has told of her pride in her TV presenter son after he came out as gay.

Schofield spoke publicly about his sexuality for the first time on Friday in an emotional on-air chat with his This Morning co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby.

The TV star, who has been a fixture on the programme since 2002, has been married to wife Steph for more than 20 years and they have two grown-up daughters.

Schofield visited his mother, 83-year-old Pat, in Cornwall to tell her the news and she has since spoken of her pride over his bravery in making the announcement.

Holly Wiloughby and Phillip Schofield with the award for best live magazine in the Press Room during the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena. (PA)

She told the Mirror: “For him to be so brave in front of so many people was inspiring, because I know how hard it was for him to do.

“I love Steph and the girls more than anything in the world and I will always be there for them.

“When Phillip drove to Cornwall to tell me, the first thing I said was I don’t care.

“Yes it was a shock, but nothing as a family that we can’t support and applaud.”

Schofield, 57, told viewers on Friday on instagram then in an announcement on the This Morning sofa.

In a post on social media later in the day he said: “You will never know how important your support has been today.

“Please please, no mater your age or your thoughts, TALK to someone, don’t let your head beat you.”

Television presenter Phillip Schofield arrives with his wife Stephanie Lowe (REUTERS)

The final show of the week is usually hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, but Schofield and Willoughby appeared as guests.

Willoughby, 38, read out a statement from her co-presenter, revealing his years of struggling with being gay, including some “very dark moments”.

It said: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

Schofield, who met Steph, 55, while she worked in production and he on a BBC children’s TV show, said his wife has been “incredible,” adding “she is the kindest soul I have ever met”.

He said their daughters have been “astonishing in their love” while both his and Steph’s families have “stunned” him with their support.

TV comedian Matt Lucas said it “cannot have been an easy statement to make”.

He added: “People come out at different stages in their lives. Good luck Philip xxxx.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan tweeted: “Takes a lot of guts to do this, not least when you’re a very public figure & know it will all be dissected in a very public way.

“Sending my very best to @schofe & his family.”

Actor and singer John Barrowman, who appears with Schofield on ITV series Dancing On Ice, welcomed his news and said “the nation loves you for who you are”.