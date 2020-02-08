Phillip Schofield's daughter says she 'so proud' after he came out as gay

Phillip Schofield’s daughter has said she is “so proud” of her father after he announced he is gay.

Molly Schofield, 26, took to Instagram to throw her support behind her dad, after he spoke publicly about his sexuality for the first time on Friday.

He made the announcement in an Instagram post before having an emotional on air-chat with his This Morning co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby.

The TV star, who has been a fixture on the programme since 2002, has been married to wife Steph for more than 20 years and they have two grown-up daughters.

Television presenter Phillip Schofield arrives with his wife Stephanie Lowe (REUTERS)

His 26-year-old daughter shared a family photograph on her Instagram story on Saturday saying: “Love you always, so proud of you”, before tagging her father.

The family can be seen smiling in a selfie shot at a holiday resort restaurant.

It comes after his 83-year-old mother Pat spoke of her pride over his bravery in making the announcement.

She told the Mirror: “For him to be so brave in front of so many people was inspiring, because I know how hard it was for him to do.

“I love Steph and the girls more than anything in the world and I will always be there for them,”

She said: “When Phillip drove to Cornwall to tell me, the first thing I said was I don’t care.

“Yes it was a shock, but nothing as a family that we can’t support and applaud.”

In a post on social media later in the day he said: “You will never know how important your support has been today.

“Please please, no mater your age or your thoughts, TALK to someone, don’t let your head beat you.”

The final show of the week is usually hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, but Schofield and Willoughby appeared as guests.

Willoughby, 38, read out a statement from her co-presenter, revealing his years of struggling with being gay, including some “very dark moments”.

It said: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

Schofield, who met Steph, 55, while she worked in production and he on a BBC children’s TV show, said his wife has been “incredible,” adding “she is the kindest soul I have ever met”.

He said their daughters have been “astonishing in their love” while both his and Steph’s families have “stunned” him with their support.