Phillip Schofield reveals his mum's heartwarming reaction to him coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield revealed the moment he came out to his mother – and she simply said: “I don’t care.”

Schofield came out to fans via a statement on Instagram on Friday morning and spoke to his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby on the show shortly after.

Tearing up, Schofield said that his mother had been “on the phone all morning,” supporting him and checking if he was okay.

He told Willoughby that he had travelled to Cornwall to tell her the news.

Revealing how she reacted, he explained: “She said: ‘Oh, ok. Well I don’t care.'”

Schofield went on to say that everyone had had similarly supportive reactions, including Willoughby herself, who told viewers: “I have never been more proud of my friend than I have been today.

“Whatever happens in the future, I’ll be sat by your side. I’ll be by your side forever.”

Schofield said that “with every person I tell, it gets a little lighter” and added: “I am also very aware that it causes pain, it causes upset.”

He also praised his “astonishing” wife Steph, who he has been married to for nearly 27 years: “I can’t write in any statement what I feel about that woman, she is amazing, she is incredible.

“There is no one in my life who would have supported me the way she has supported me.

The couple have two grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

He added in his official statement: “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”