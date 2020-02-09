phillip-schofield:-i-was-naive-to-try-hide-that-i-was-gay-from-my-wife

Phillip Schofield has said he was “naive” to try keep his sexuality from his wife and that she knew he was gay “for a while”.

The This Morning star announced that he was gay in a social media post before emotionally telling viewers with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Schofield spoke of how he had thoughts about his sexuality when he married wife Steph in 1993 but he chose to suppress them.

Asked by the Sun on Sunday if he knew he was gay on their wedding day, he said: “I am not saying I didn’t know.

“Whatever was ‘there’ I thought, ‘OK, whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy’.”

He added: “I admit I was perhaps a bit naive.

“But when we got married it was a joyous time and it wasn’t a consideration in my head.”

The TV host, 57, has commended his wife for her reaction to his revelation.

“Steph is my closest confidante. She’s been amazing. I have no secrets from Steph,” he told the paper.

He said his news hurting her is what has made coming to terms with it harder, stating he it was difficult “hurting the perfect person”.

Schofield also revealed the impact hiding his sexuality had had on his mental health and spoke of how he went to therapy to discuss his struggle.

His announcement earlier this week said: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.

“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

His mother and eldest daughter Molly have both expressed their support for their father since his announcement, while he was met with rafts of support from celbrities and fans.