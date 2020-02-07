phillip-schofield-announces-he-is-gay-in-emotional-instagram-post

Phillip Schofield announces he is gay in emotional Instagram post

News
Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay.

The This Morning presenter – who has been married for nearly 27 years – made the revelation this morning.

More follows…

