philip-green: us-court delays-sex-assault-hearing

Sir Philip Green’s hearing on sex assault charges in the US has been postponed until next month.

The Topshop tycoon, 67, was due in court in Tucson, Arizona, yesterday to face charges over a series of alleged assaults on his personal trainer between January 2016 and January 2018.

But his lawyers asked for the hearing to be postponed until February 20 so they could have longer to gather evidence.

Sir Philip was charged with four misdemeanour counts of knowingly touching “with the intent to injure, insult or provoke” in May last year, which he has denied.

It is the first time that he has faced criminal proceedings over alleged misconduct.