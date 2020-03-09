philadelphia-union-defender-produces-what-may-be-the-very-best-goal-of-the-mls-season

Some would call shooting a free of charge kick from nearly 40 yards out a waste of time if you don’t are a complete legend like Roberto Carlos or David Beckham. Others would describe it as ambitious and audacious overly. What Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes did on Sunday night can only just be referred to as truly remarkable. The Union and LA FC played out a wild 3-3 draw on Sunday night at Banc of California Stadium, that was highlighted by among the great goals of the young, two-week-old season. The Norwegian center back scored an objective that could become worth winning the FIFA Puskas Award for the most amazing goal of 2020.Glesnes, from around 40 yards out, rifled a free of charge kick in to the upper corner and left spectators in L straight.A. stunned absolutely. Have a look as this perfect strike: It’s among those where you usually feel confident in giving him 100 tries to accomplish it again and you also know that it will not happen, but there is a confidence and an application behind that shot that just lets you know he knew just what he was doing. It had been clean, struck well with the laces, had some fantastic movement and was unstoppable just.

As it happens he’s also done something similar: It’s only March, but that’s likely to stick because the top contender for MLS goal of the entire year come season’s result in November. That’s until he does it from midfield again. Some players be capable of strike a ball with a knuckle-like effect, and he appears to be one of these. That has been his first goal for the club in only his second game, sufficient reason for one strike he’s made a name for himself in MLS among the new foreign players to view.