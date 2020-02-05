Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is back to 'business as usual' after being cleared of punching teenage boy

The latest headlines in your inbox

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is back to “business as usual” after being been cleared of allegations that he punched a 13-year-old boy.

The googly-eyed mascot for the US National Hockey League team posted a video of him playing against a group of women dressed as nuns on Tuesday, with the caption: “Business as usual”.

Police announced on Monday that the unnamed individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot had been cleared of all physical assault allegations.

Chris Greenwell and his son Brandon met the hairy orange creature at a November event for season ticket holders.

Brandon patted Gritty on the head after he and his father posed for a photo with him at the Wells Fargo Center, Mr Greenwell said in December.

He claimed that, as Brandon walked away, the person in the Gritty costume ran from his chair and “punched my son as hard as he could.”

Mr Greenwell, who has said he only wanted an apology and something special for his son, filed a complaint with police December 21.

Mascot Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers and mascots ThunderBug of the Tampa Bay Lightning participate in the mascot game prior (Getty Images)

But police announced on Monday that their investigation determined that “the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”

The Flyers said in a statement that they are pleased that police “concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim.”

“The police department’s statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place,” the team said.

Gritty became an overnight sensation when he was introduced in September 2018.

He has grown into one of the best-known mascots in sports, following a series of appearances on Saturday Night Live, the Tonight Show, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

However, Gritty’s meteoric rise to fame came with unintended consequence like his reappropriation as a symbol for both antifa and alt-right groups.

Philadelphia police have confirmed there are no other open or closed investigations involving the mascot, whose official biography on the Flyers’ website admits to “bully” tendencies.