phil-taylor-rules-out-return-to-pdc-darts-because-he’s-too-busy-and-needs-a-new-hip

Phil Taylor is not coming back to the PDC any time soon due to his busy schedule and dodgy hip, but he hasn’t ruled out another appearance on the professional oche at some stage.

The Power retired on New Year’s Day 2018 after losing in the World Championship final to Rob Cross and has not been tempted back into action since.

However, there were rumblings of a return over the last few months, with Taylor teasing it himself and PDC chairman Barry Hearn revealing that he had spoken to the Power about that very subject.

‘I spoke with Phil a few weeks ago,’ Hearn told the Sun. ‘He was thinking about, “Shall I play the UK Open by entering a Rileys qualifier?”.

‘He phoned me and said, “What do you feel about it?”. I said, “Look, you aren’t subject to the player’s contract any more. You’re entitled to do what you like”.

However, the 59-year-old has had a think about it, a look in his diary and felt a twinge in his hip and decided otherwise.

Taylor tweeted: ‘Having checked the schedule that I have this year and commitments I have already made to sponsors and promoters it means it is impossible for me to contemplate coming out of retirement for the UK Open qualifiers.

‘And I need a new hip Haha.’

The statement from the Power is not exactly a declaration that he will never be seen again in the PDC, rather that he cannot fit the UK Open in this year.

There has been some talk that Taylor could emerge as one of the Premier League Challengers this season, with nine guest players appearing across the first nine weeks of the event.

His diary and hip may well afford him the opportunity to do that, but it is yet to be seen whether Hearn would want to bring Taylor back for a one-off appearance like that, taking the opportunity away from a young prospect or in-form tour player.

Two of the nine Challengers – John Henderson and Fallon Sherrock – have been announced with the remaining seven due imminently.

If the Power wanted a return to full-time darts he would have to slog through the 400-player Q School later this month and that appears to be entirely out of the question.

