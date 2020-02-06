Phil Mickelson insists he won't accept any special exemption to gain US Open qualification

Phil Mickelson has revealed he will snub any special exemption offer for the US Open should he not qualify, despite it being the final win needed for him to complete a career Grand Slam.

The 49-year-old, who is currently 72nd in the world rankings, would need to find his way into the top 60 and still be there as of two weeks before the US Open at Winged Foot in June. If he does not qualify through the rankings, the five time major champion could earn a spot through a sectional qualifier.

By the time of the year’s third major Mickelson will have turned 50 when a surprise win would see him become the oldest US Open champion in history by five years.

Despite the significance of the tournament, Mickelson is only interested in being there on merit.

“I won’t accept it,” said Mickelson when asked about the possibility of an exemption being offered. “So, I am either going to get in the field on my own, or I’ll have to try to qualify. I’m not going to take a special exemption.

“I think I’ll get in the tournament. If I get in, I deserve to be there. If I don’t, I don’t. I don’t want a sympathy spot. If I am good enough to make it and qualify, then I need to earn my spot there.”

Mickelson could also qualify by winning The Masters, The Players Championship or PGA Championship – though that would see him lifted into the world’s top 60 anyway.